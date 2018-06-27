The Minnesota Wild are keeping a homegrown talent at the Xcel Energy Center, as they announced Kyle Rau has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract Wednesday.

Rau, who signed with Minnesota as a free agent last offseason, will earn $700,000 when playing with the Wild and $275,000 with AHL Iowa.

The 25-year-old ranked third on Iowa with 50 points in 69 games in 2017-18. He tied for first on the team with eight power-play goals and finished second in shots on goal (167).

Rau played three games with the Wild last season and registered one assist and four shots on goal. Over his three-year NHL career, the 5-foot-8 forward has tallied two goals, two assists and six penalty minutes in 36 contests.

Rau wrapped up his decorated high school career at Eden Prairie by being named Minnesota Mr. Hockey in 2011. He went on to star at the University of Minnesota for four seasons (2011-15) and tallied 164 points for the Gophers.

Rau could have been an unrestricted free agent but opted to re-sign with the Wild.