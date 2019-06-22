Wild select left wing Matt Boldy 12th overall in 2019 NHL Draft

In Paul Fenton’s second NHL draft as the Minnesota Wild’s general manager, he used the 12th overall pick to select left winger Matt Boldy.

Boldy, an 18-year-old from Millis, Mass., is known for his offensive creativity and has also played center in the past. He played 64 games with the U.S. National U18 team last year and tallied 33 goals and 48 assists (81 points), ranking fourth on the team. At the U18 World Junior Classic, he notched three goals and six assists in seven games played.

"He can finish plays and he can make plays."

Boldy stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 187 pounds. Eliteprospects.com slotted Boldy as the ninth-ranked prospect heading into the 2019 draft.

According to EPrinkside.com, Boldy is “a highly-effective offensive winger with size, fantastic hands and puck skills.” Fenton described Boldy as “a power forward with scoring ability along with good hockey sense and playmaking skills.”

Boldy is committed to playing college hockey at Boston College next season.

In the 2018 draft, Minnesota selected Swedish defenseman Filip Johansson at No. 24 overall.

The Wild own seven more picks in the final six rounds of the draft, which will begin Saturday at noon.