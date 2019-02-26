After spending a month in the minors, Ryan Donato is getting a shot with the Minnesota Wild.

Acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins a few days before the deadline, Donato had seemingly fallen out of favor in Boston, where he’d made his impressive pro debut less than a year earlier.

However, it seems that head coach Bruce Boudreau and co. would like to see exactly what they’ve got in Donato, the former Harvard star who made headlines at the last Olympics.

The 22-year-old has been a regular for the Wild and a fixture on special teams in three games since the trade, skating 47:46 overall and 6:04 on the power play.

With good reason.

The scouting report on Donato has long been relatively simple: He shoots the puck. A lot.

Donato led the nation at 6.03 shots on goal per game during his final season at Harvard, and was among Team USA’s top shooters in PyeongChang in 2018 with 15 shots on goal in five games.

He’s had a green light so far in Minnesota.

Donato leads the Wild with 20 shot attempts in all situations since the trade, and ranks second with 17 even-strength shot attempts, behind only Jason Zucker.

SHOT ATTEMPTS, EVEN STRENGTH (LAST 3 GAMES)

Player TOI Attempts Attempts (unblocked) Scoring chance Shots Shot % Jason Zucker 43:40 18 13 12 10 10.00 Ryan Donato 41:40 17 12 7 7 14.29 Mikael Granlund 45:12 11 10 7 9 11.11 Jordan Greenway 46:12 11 9 7 7 28.57 Jonas Brodin 57:16 10 9 5 8 0.00 Joel Eriksson Ek 45:40 9 8 6 7 0.00 Greg Pateryn 59:13 9 6 2 5 0.00 Jared Spurgeon 66:30 9 5 4 5 0.00 Eric Fehr 24:04 8 7 5 5 0.00 Brad Hunt 31:52 7 6 2 5 0.00 Zach Parise 45:07 6 6 5 6 16.67 Luke Kunin 42:15 6 5 5 4 25 Ryan Suter 66:58 6 4 2 0 – Anthony Bitetto 32:43 5 4 1 2 0.00 Marcus Foligno 35:13 5 4 3 3 0.00 Pontus Aberg 30:37 5 4 2 3 0.00 Eric Staal 46:01 4 2 1 1 0.00 J.T. Brown 26:58 4 3 2 2 0.00

The damage so far: one goal, three assists, a plus-3 and an overtime win over the St. Louis Blues.

Minnesota currently ranks 17th in the league with 31.7 shots on goal per game this season, and 19th with 30.8 shots on goal per game over the past three seasons.

Donato hasn’t put much of a dent in those numbers yet, but it’s a start.

Statistics via Natural Stat Trick