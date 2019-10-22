Head coach Bruce Boudreau is getting one key forward back and losing another.

The Minnesota Wild placed Joel Eriksson Ek on injured reserve Tuesday and activated Mats Zuccarello ahead of a home game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Eriksson Ek suffered a lower-body injury during the Wild’s loss in Montreal on Thursday. The 22-year-old has one assist in seven games this season.

Zuccarello, who signed with the Wild in the offseason, last played on Oct. 12, missing four games, and has been held without a point in four games this season.