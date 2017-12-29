Wild recall Parise, who is still on long term IR

The Minnesota Wild recalled star forward Zach Parise from Iowa on Friday morning. Parise, who was sent down to the Iowa Wild to continue his recovery from back surgery he underwent in late October, remains on long term injured reserve.

In his debut with Iowa on Thursday night, Parise was on the ice for over 15 minutes and picked up an assist during Iowa’s 6-3 loss to the Rockford Icehogs. It was his first game since the Wild’s 2016-17 campaign ended with a loss to the St. Louis Blues on April 22.

😏Kunin’s tally with the assists from Parise and O’Reilly! pic.twitter.com/xFh2ZdVBXL — Iowa Wild (@IAWild) December 29, 2017

It is still unclear when Parise will return to the ice for Minnesota, which plays back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators the next two evenings — Friday at home and Saturday in Nashville.