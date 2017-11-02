Wild defenseman prospect Belpedio goes on offensive

With signees and draft picks spread out across two continents and more than a dozen junior leagues, keeping up with the Minnesota Wild’s various prospects can be a daunting task.

From managing streaming plans and tracking down cable channels, to learning a few new languages (Puhutko suomea?), keeping tabs on the next generation can be a full-time job.

FOX Sports North has you covered.

From Finland to Fargo, we’re bringing you a look at the Wild’s prospect pipeline, highlighting three players each and every week.

So, let’s take a look at this week’s three-star selection in the latest edition of the Young Wild Tracker.

Louie Belpedio D, Miami (NCHC)

The RedHawks rolled past poor UConn over the weekend, winning in a 3-0 shutout Friday, before flattening the Huskies 7-1 in the follow-up. Belpedio had a hand in three straight goals Saturday, scoring a pair of goals from the high slot and chipping in on a nifty passing play to set up to set up teammate Josh Melnick’s goal. It was the first three-point game of Belpedio’s college career, while his performance earned the senior captain NCHC Defenseman of the Week honors.

Brandon Duhaime, F, Providence (Hockey East)

Duhaime scored his second goal of the season in the Friars’ 3-0 win over fellow Wild prospect Jordan Greenway and Boston University. The sophomore stuffed home a rebound for Providence’s third goal of the night. The win pushed the Friars from No. 11 to No. 6 in the USCHO.com poll.

Kirill Kaprizov, F, CSKA Moscow (KHL)

I know, I know. It hurts. Kaprizov is lighting it up in the KHL, far, far away from St. Paul. He’s likely stuck there for the next few years, so it’s best to just enjoy the show while you wait. He was at it again Monday, notching two assists in Moscow’s 2-1 win over Avangard. The 20-year-old winger has now been held off the board just five times this season, and now has 25 points in 22 games.