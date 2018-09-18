Wild drop preseason opener 2-1 in Winnipeg

The Minnesota Wild dropped the puck on their 2018-19 preseason Monday night in Winnipeg, falling to the Jets 2-1 on the road.

With significant members of both teams sitting out, the Wild found themselves down 1-0 in the first period after Winnipeg Marko Dano scored 13 minutes into the game.

Minnesota forward Matt Hendricks, a Blaine, Minn., native who signed with his hometown club July 1, scored the Wild’s only goal of the game in the third period to tie it 1-1, but Jets defenseman Joe Morrow had the last word a few minutes later.

“Matt gives you everything he has every time he’s on the ice, as the people of Winnipeg here can attest to,” head coach Bruce Boudreau said in his postgame interview. “You’re not going to get cheated when he’s playing. And he’s lively on the bench all the time.”

Hendricks played for the Jets last season. He tallied five goals and eight assists (13 points) in 60 games.

Wild goaltender Andrew Hammond stopped 28 of 30 shots from Winnipeg.