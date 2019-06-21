The Minnesota Wild will host the Pittsburgh Penguins in their home opener Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., the league announced Friday.

Minnesota will take part in two other home openers this season before debuting at Xcel Energy Center: At Nashville on Oct. 3 and at Winnipeg on Oct. 10.

The Wild lost both of their meetings with the Penguins last season, falling 2-1 on Dec. 20 and 3-2 on Dec. 31, and are 13-11-1 against Pittsburgh all time.

Sidney Crosby led the Penguins with 100 points last season, but Pittsburgh struggled in the playoffs after finishing third in the Metropolitan Division, falling to the New York Islanders in four games.