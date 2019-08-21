Wild hire Bill Guerin as new general manager

The Minnesota Wild have hired their fourth full-time general manager in franchise history. Bill Guerin signed a multiyear deal to take over the Wild’s front office, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

“I am thrilled to announce we have hired Bill Guerin, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, as general manager of the Minnesota Wild,” Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement. “Bill has been a winner throughout his hockey career and I am extremely pleased to be able to add his experience to our organization and The State of Hockey.”

Guerin spent the last eight seasons in Pittsburgh and served as the Penguins’ assistant general manager since 2014. He previously worked as the Penguins’ development coach from 2011-14 after an 18-year career as a player in the NHL.

He played from 1991-2010 for seven different teams — New Jersey, Edmonton, Boston, Dallas, St. Louis, San Jose and the New York Islanders — and tallied 856 points and a plus-51 rating. Guerin made 15 playoff appearances and won the Stanley Cup with New Jersey in 1995 and with Pittsburgh in 2009.

Guerin takes the place of former general manager Paul Fenton, who was fired of his duties in late July after a brief 14-month stint.