Wild name Dean Evason full-time head coach

Dean Evason is the new full-time head coach of the Minnesota Wild.

The team announced Monday that Evason signed a two-year extension through the 2021-22 season.

Evason, who joined the organization as an assistant in 2018, took over as interim head coach after Bruce Boudreau was fired Feb. 14. Under Evason’s leadership, the Wild went 8-4, catapulting themselves back into the Western Conference playoff race.

“I am very excited to announce that Dean Evason is our full-time head coach,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said in a statement. “Dean has done a fantastic job as our interim head coach and deserves this opportunity. I look forward to watching our team under his leadership going forward.”

Evason’s previous stops include the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL, where he served as the bench boss from 2012-18. Evason was also an assistant coach for the Washington Capitals from 2005-12.

Evason is the fifth full-time head coach in franchise history, joining the ranks of Jacques Lemaire (2001-09), Todd Richards (2010-11), Mike Yeo (2012-16) and Boudreau (2017-20). Lemaire leads all Wild head coaches with 694 points, followed by Yeo (390), Boudreau (351) and Richards (170).

Evason will make his debut as the new full-time head coach Aug. 2 when the Wild face Vancouver in the best-of-five qualifying round series.