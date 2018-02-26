The Minnesota Wild traded defenseman Mike Reilly to the Montreal Canadiens at the deadline Monday in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick.

Originally drafted in the fourth round by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2011, Reilly spent three years at the University of Minnesota, signing with the Wild after his draft rights expired in 2015.

A two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year with the Gophers, Reilly played sparingly throughout his Wild career, appearing in 29 games as a rookie during the 2016 season and just 17 games during the 2017 season.

Reilly had a career-high 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in 38 games with the Wild this season.