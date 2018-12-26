Wild’s Dumba to miss at least 3 months after undergoing surgery

Defenseman Matt Dumba underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right pectoralis muscle Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Wild announced.

Dumba is expected to be out for a minimum of three months, which would slot his return around late March.

It’s a big loss for the Wild, who have gone 0-3-1 since Dumba exited a 2-1 loss to Calgary on Dec. 15 early due to the injury. Dumba was leading NHL defensemen in goals (12) and was on pace for a career year with 22 points in 32 games played.

Minnesota resumes play Thursday in Chicago to launch a two-game road trip.