Wild’s Dumba fined for unsportsmanlike conduct
NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane $5,000 for slashing and Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The punishments were issued by the league’s player safety department on Tuesday.
Kane was assessed a minor penalty for slashing Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie late in the third period of Chicago’s 7-3 victory on Monday.
Dumba was given a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the first period of Minnesota’s 7-2 loss at Winnipeg on Monday. Dumba squirted water at Jets forward Joel Armia.
The fine money is designated to go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.
