Luke Kunin is headed back to St. Paul.

The Minnesota Wild recalled the highly-regarded prospect from their AHL affiliate Tuesday ahead of a game against the St. Louis Blues.

An AHL All-Star, Kunin has 19 points in 36 games with the Iowa Wild this season, including five power play goals. It’s the first move the club has made since Monday’s trade deadline, when the Wild traded defenseman Mike Reilly to the Montreal Canadiens for a future fifth-round pick and the Calgary Flames claimed forward Chris Stewart off waivers.

Kunin signed with the Wild last spring after being drafted 15th overall in 2016. He spent two seasons at the University of Wisconsin, where he captained the Badgers as a sophomore, registering 38 points (22 goals, 16 assists) in 35 games.