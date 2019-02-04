A local product and a top prospect are rejoining the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota recalled forwards Kyle Rau and Luke Kunin from its AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, Monday ahead of a road game against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Forward J.T. Brown and defenseman Nate Prosser were assigned to Iowa.

The Iowa Wild’s leading scorer with 14 goals, Rau has 30 points in 45 AHL games this season, but hasn’t appeared in a game for Minnesota since Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets last season.

A native of Eden Praire, Minn., Rau spent four years with the University of Minnesota before starting his NHL career with the Florida Panthers organization in 2015.

Kunin spent just four games with Iowa before returning to Minnesota, scoring Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the San Diego Gulls.

A first-round pick of the Wild in 2016, Kunin has one goal and four assists in 21 games for Minnesota this season.