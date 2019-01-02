Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk named NHL All-Star

For the third time in his career, Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk is heading to the NHL All-Star Game.

In 31 games played this season, Dubnyk has logged a 13-14-3 record and .912 save percentage. He also ranks 17th among NHL goaltenders with a 2.62 goals-against average and has yet to record a shutout this season.

Dubnyk was also named an All-Star in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. He’s the first player in franchise history to be named to three All-Star games.

“All-Star games had never been on the radar, by any means, coming here,” Dubnyk said via Wild.com. “It was pretty surreal getting named to the first one, but even still now, it feels a little surreal.”

Since being acquired by Minnesota in January 2015, Dubnyk has played 262 games for the Wild and owns a 258-147-84 record. He ranks first in franchise history with a .921 career save percentage, second in saves (6,800), shutouts (20) and wins.

The All-Star Game will be played Jan. 26 at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.