The regular season is (finally) upon us and soon enough you’ll be hearing all about goals, assists, saves and other statistics.

Since you’ll be getting enough hockey stats about the Minnesota Wild to fill any void you might have, we thought we’d take a look at the lighter side of things.

We scoured through the Wild media guide and came up with some different and interesting facts about a number of players (note: we have no repeats from our versions of the fun facts from last year or two years ago). While your friends are dishing out the breakout numbers for Eric Staal and Jason Zucker from last season, you can enlighten them on whose days played for the Minnesota Vikings, which player made hockey history last season, who has a dog named Favre and much more.

Read on, enjoy and be prepared to dazzle your buddies with your inside knowledge of Wild players:

J.T. Brown: His father, Ted, played eight seasons as a running back with the Minnesota Vikings (1979-86).

Charlie Coyle: Owns a franchise-record 316 consecutive games streak, which ended last season after he fractured his right fibula.

Devan Dubnyk: In 2017-18, the goalie set a career high in … penalty minutes.

Joel Erickson-Ek: Scored the Wild’s first goal of the 2017-18 season.

Marcus Foligno: Once caught an 11-pound walleye.

Jordan Greenway: In 2018 became the first player to appear in the Olympics, NCAA hockey tournament and Stanley Cup playoffs in the same season.

Matt Hendricks: Ranks second amongst active Minnesota-born forwards in PIM and seventh in games played.

Mikko Koivu: Ranks first on the Wild’s all-time lists in gamed played, assists, points, plus/minus rating, shots on goal, PPP, SHP, OT goals and multi-point games (144), second in goals, SHG, GWG and third in PIM.

Gustav Olofsson: He has an eight-month old French bulldog named, Fiona.

Zach Parise: Ranks first among active American-born players in goals.

Nick Seeler: If he could go anywhere in the world, he would visit Italy for the great food and culture.

Jared Spurgeon: Owns a six-year-old Bernese Mountain dog named, Noah.

Eric Staal: Enjoys eating Chinese food as his favorite cheat meal.

Ryan Suter: Owns two golden retrievers, a nine-year-old named, Favre, and a one-year-old named, Hunter.

Jason Zucker: Began campaign in 2017-18 to raise funds for the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. The #GIVE16 campaign has raised over $1,000,000.