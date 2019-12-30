Wild forward Staal named to the NHL All-Star Game

For the sixth time in his career and the second time with the Minnesota Wild, forward Eric Staal is an NHL All-Star.

The Wild announced the news Monday.

Staal, who leads Minnesota with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists), is the Wild’s lone representative at the All-Star Game. He tallied his 1,000th career point Dec. 15 in Chicago and also reached the 1,200-game milestone in late November.

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk was the Wild’s All-Star player last year.

The All-Star weekend will take place Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.