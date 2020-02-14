Wild fire head coach Bruce Boudreau

The Minnesota Wild, fighting for a playoff spot, have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau. The announcement was made by the team 12 hours after a deflating 4-3 overtime shootout loss to the New York Rangers.

Boudreau was in the final year of a four-year contract. He led the team to the playoffs in his first two seasons but the Wild lost in the first round both years. Minnesota missed the postseason in 2018-19 and are in danger of doing so again in 2019-20.

The Wild hired general manager Bill Guerin this offseason and now he’ll get to decide who will be Minnesota’s next head coach. For now, assistant Dean Evason will be named interim coach, the team announced Friday.

“I would like to thank Bruce for his hard work and commitment to the Minnesota Wild during his tenure with the organization and wish him and his family the best in the future,” Guerin said in a statement.

Boudreau finishes with a 158-110-35 record with the Wild, who are in fifth place in the Central Division with a 27-23-7 record.

