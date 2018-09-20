Wild suffer 3-2 preseason loss to Blues at Wells Fargo Arena

In front of over 14,000 fans packed into Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, the St. Louis Blues edged Minnesota 3-2 in a preseason clash.

St. Louis forward Sammy Blais started the scoring with a goal 5:54 into the first period, but the Wild answered with two of their own, thanks to forward Justin Kloos and defenseman Brennan Menell.

Veteran center Tyler Bozak scored twice for the Blues in the third period, taking back the lead and sealing the victory for the Blues.

Matt Dumba and Jonas Brodin tallied assists for the Wild.

It marked the first time an NHL hockey game was played in Iowa.

Minnesota continues its postseason trek with a matchup against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night, a game that will be televised on FOX Sports North.