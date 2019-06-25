Wild extend qualifying offers to seven players

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have extended qualifying offers to seven players eligible to become restricted free agents, including forwards Ryan Donato, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kevin Fiala to retain the rights to three key pieces of their young core.

The moves were made Tuesday, as expected. Four players were not tendered an offer, including forward Pontus Aberg, making him an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Monday.

The Wild also named recently retired center Matt Hendricks their assistant director of player development. The 38-year-old finished his 11th NHL season with Winnipeg, after a trade at the deadline sent him across the border. Hendricks had two assists in 22 games for the Wild.