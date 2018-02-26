The Minnesota Wild‘s newest 30-goal scorer is the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

Veteran center Eric Staal earned the award for the week of Feb. 19-25 after registering four goals and three assists in four games. The Wild went 4-0-0 over that span, moving into third place in the highly-competitive Central Division.

Staal reached a pair of milestones last week, registering his 900th career point Thursday in a win over the New Jersey Devils, and scoring his 30th goal of the season Sunday in a win over the San Jose Sharks.

The 12-year veteran last scored 30 goals during the 2010-11 season. Staal scored 28 goals last season, his first with the Wild, and leads Minnesota in scoring with 59 points in 62 games this year.