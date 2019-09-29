Wild drop preseason finale to Jets 5-4

Josh Morrissey scored one minute into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild in the preseason finale.

Mikko Koivu, Kevin Fiala, Marco Zuccarello and Matt Dumba scored for Minnesota. Goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of 28 shots in the loss.

The Wild won just two of six exhibition games, but three of their four losses came in overtime or a shootout.

Minnesota opens its regular-season schedule Oct. 3 with a matchup in Nashville against the Predators.