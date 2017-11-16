Wild’s Dubnyk chasing active NHL scoreless streak
In his first 11 games, Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk went 4-6-1 and allowed 32 goals — albeit, a few fluky ones — for a goals-against average of 3.04.
Since then? He’s been a brick wall.
Dubnyk has stopped 106 consecutive shots and hasn’t allowed a goal in over 196 minutes of play, riding a three-game scoreless streak for the second time in his career.
The 31-year-old netminder also shut out three straight opponents last year from Oct. 25-29.
When Minnesota faces off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, Dubnyk will have a chance for a fourth straight shutout. Another 60 minutes of scoreless hockey would rank him first among active NHL goaltenders in single-season shutout streaks.
The last team to blank four straight opponents was the St. Louis Blues in 2015-16, behind goaltenders Jake Allen and Brian Elliot.
Longest Shutout Streaks by active NHL Goalies
|PLAYER
|TIME (DATE RANGE)
|Roberto Luongo, Van
|242:36 (11/02/08 – 11/12/08)
|Brian Elliott, StL
|241:33 (03/15/12 – 04/04/12)
|Martin Jones, SJ
|234:33 (10/07/15 – 10/16/15)
|Mike Smith, Pho
|234:25 (03/24/12 – 04/06/12)
|Brian Elliott, StL
|214:02 (04/04/13 – 04/14/13)
|Roberto Luongo, Van
|212:12 (11/23/07 – 12/02/07)
|Jonathan Quick, LA
|202:11 (10/15/11 – 10/27/11)
|Ryan Miller, Van
|200:45 (01/08/15 – 01/19/15)
|Brian Elliott, StL
|198:12 (02/22/16 – 03/29/16)
|Steve Mason, CBJ
|199:28 (12/23/08 – 01/02/09)
|Devan Dubnyk, Min
|196:20 (11/08/17 – **ACTIVE)
A large part of Dubnyk’s recent strides has been the improvement of Minnesota’s blueliners. Since Oct. 24, the Wild top the NHL with a 93.9 penalty-kill percentage. But they’ll be put to test on Thursday night, as Nashville’s power play ranks ninth in the NHL (21.9 percent).
NOTABLE
— Nashville has won five straight games, including back-to-back victories over the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals, both Eastern Conference powerhouses.
— Jason Zucker’s 10 goals through 17 games is the second-most in Wild history, trailing Brian Rolston (11 in 2006-07) and Marian Gaborik (11 in 2002-03).
— Minnesota topped Nashville three times last season in five meetings.
— Twenty-six percent of the Predators’ goals have come from their blue line, which is the second-highest clip in the NHL.
