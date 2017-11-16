Wild’s Dubnyk chasing active NHL scoreless streak

In his first 11 games, Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk went 4-6-1 and allowed 32 goals — albeit, a few fluky ones — for a goals-against average of 3.04.

Since then? He’s been a brick wall.

Dubnyk has stopped 106 consecutive shots and hasn’t allowed a goal in over 196 minutes of play, riding a three-game scoreless streak for the second time in his career.

The 31-year-old netminder also shut out three straight opponents last year from Oct. 25-29.

When Minnesota faces off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, Dubnyk will have a chance for a fourth straight shutout. Another 60 minutes of scoreless hockey would rank him first among active NHL goaltenders in single-season shutout streaks.

The last team to blank four straight opponents was the St. Louis Blues in 2015-16, behind goaltenders Jake Allen and Brian Elliot.

Longest Shutout Streaks by active NHL Goalies

PLAYER TIME (DATE RANGE) Roberto Luongo, Van 242:36 (11/02/08 – 11/12/08) Brian Elliott, StL 241:33 (03/15/12 – 04/04/12) Martin Jones, SJ 234:33 (10/07/15 – 10/16/15) Mike Smith, Pho 234:25 (03/24/12 – 04/06/12) Brian Elliott, StL 214:02 (04/04/13 – 04/14/13) Roberto Luongo, Van 212:12 (11/23/07 – 12/02/07) Jonathan Quick, LA 202:11 (10/15/11 – 10/27/11) Ryan Miller, Van 200:45 (01/08/15 – 01/19/15) Brian Elliott, StL 198:12 (02/22/16 – 03/29/16) Steve Mason, CBJ 199:28 (12/23/08 – 01/02/09) Devan Dubnyk, Min 196:20 (11/08/17 – **ACTIVE)

A large part of Dubnyk’s recent strides has been the improvement of Minnesota’s blueliners. Since Oct. 24, the Wild top the NHL with a 93.9 penalty-kill percentage. But they’ll be put to test on Thursday night, as Nashville’s power play ranks ninth in the NHL (21.9 percent).

NOTABLE

— Nashville has won five straight games, including back-to-back victories over the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals, both Eastern Conference powerhouses.

— Jason Zucker’s 10 goals through 17 games is the second-most in Wild history, trailing Brian Rolston (11 in 2006-07) and Marian Gaborik (11 in 2002-03).

— Minnesota topped Nashville three times last season in five meetings.

— Twenty-six percent of the Predators’ goals have come from their blue line, which is the second-highest clip in the NHL.

Statistics courtesy STATS