Defenseman Brad Hunt is returning on a two-year, $1.4 million contract, the Minnesota Wild announced Monday.

Acquired a month before last year’s trade deadline, Hunt spent parts of two seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights after signing with the then-expansion club in 2017.

Hunt appeared in 29 games for the Wild last season, registering three goals and two assists after notching two goals and five assists in 13 games for the Golden Knights.

Hunt, who turns 31 in August, has also spent time with the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators and has 10 goals and 29 assists in 120 career games.

A native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, he spent four seasons at Bemidji State from 2008-12.