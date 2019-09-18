Dowling notches game-winner in overtime as Stars beat Wild 2-1

STARS BEAT WILD IN OT

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Justin Dowling‘s goal with 1:25 left in overtime lifted the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Wild.

Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas, which had Landon Bow and Colton Point split time in goal. Bow started and stopped 18 of 19 shots in the first two periods, while Point turned away all 13 shots he faced in the third period and overtime.

Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild, while Alex Stalock made 19 saves.