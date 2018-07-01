With the NHL free-agent period beginning Sunday, the Minnesota Wild first took care of one of their own.

The Wild announced Sunday that they agreed to a three-year contract worth $2.175 million with defenseman Nick Seeler, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when the market opened.

Seeler made his debut in the second half of this past season, playing in 22 games and recording four assists with a plus-10 rating and 21 penalty minutes. In 57 games with the Iowa Wild, Seeler had two goals, eight assists and 79 penalty minutes in 49 games.

A native of Eden Prairie, Seeler won two state championships with the Eagles in 2009 and 2011. He went on to play his junior collegiate season with the Minnesota Gophers after transferring from Nebraska Omaha. The Wild drafted him in the fifth round of the 2011 draft.