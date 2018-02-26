Minnesota Wild forward Chris Stewart is on the move.

The fan favorite was claimed off waivers Monday by the Calgary Flames, bringing his latest tenure with the Wild to an end.

The Wild originally dealt a second-round pick to the Buffalo Sabres for Stewart at the 2015 trade deadline, but let him hit free agency a few months later.

Stewart spent the 2015-16 season with the Anaheim Ducks, before returning to the Wild in free agency on a two-year, $2.3 million deal.

He registered 21 points (13 goals, 8 assists) last season, and had 13 points (9 goals, 4 assists) in 47 games with the Wild this season.