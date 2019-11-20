BUFFALO, N.Y. — Zach Parise scored twice, Alex Stalock made 30 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 Tuesday night.

Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who improved to 4-2-1 in their last seven.

Brandon Montour scored for the Sabres and Linus Ullmark stopped 22 shots. Buffalo is on a 1-6-2 skid and battling injuries at the forward position following 9-2-1 start.

Joel Eriksson Ek set up Parise on a 2-on-1 to give the Wild the lead a little more than eight minutes into the first period. Parise extended his scoring streak to three games when he skated past Buffalo forward Casey Mittelstadt to receive Erksson Ek’s backhand pass and lifted a one-timer over Ullmark’s blocker.

Parise scored his second goal on a power play with 4 seconds remaining in the first. Parise deflected Ryan Suter’s shot from the point into the net for his eighth goal of the season and 347th of his career, tying Pierre-Marc Bouchard for third on the franchise list.

Brodin scored his first goal of the season to make it 3-0 early in the second period. Receiving a pass from Zucker in the left circle, Brodin slipped a backhand between Ullmark’s pads. Sabres coach Ralph Krueger challenged that Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was offside but video reviews determined Dumba got back behind the blue line in time.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel showed his frustration shortly after Minnesota’s third goal when he tried to start a fight with Eriksson Ek immediately following a faceoff. Eichel, who scored the Sabres last five goals entering the game, received a four-minute double minor for roughing while the Wild were not penalized.

Montour knocked in the rebound of Eichel’s shot from the point to score his first goal of the season and break Stalock’s shutout with 3:49 remaining in the game.

Zucker scored his sixth goal of the season for Minnesota less than two minutes later.

NOTES

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said before the game he is “optimistic” D Zach Bogosian will return during at some point during the team’s coming three-game road trip. Bogosian has been out since having hip surgery last spring. … Minnesota has played an NHL-high 14 road games. The Wild’s nine home games in October and November are the fewest in franchise history. … Sabres D John Gilmour played on the fourth line due to Buffalo having only 11 healthy forwards.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Colorado on Thursday night before going back on the road for a three-game trip.

Sabres: Open three-game trip at Boston on Thursday night.