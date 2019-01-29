A State of Hockey native is sticking around.

Backup goaltender Alex Stalock has agreed to a three-year, $2.355 million contract with the Minnesota Wild, the team announced Tuesday.

Stalock, 31, has spent the past three seasons in the Wild organization.

A native of St. Paul, Minn., Stalock spent three seasons at Minnesota Duluth, before signing with the San Jose Sharks in 2009.

He signed with Minnesota as a free agent in 2016, and spent much of the following season with the Wild’s AHL affiliate, appearing in 50 games.

He made his Wild debut on March 30, 2017, making 18 saves in a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Stalock began backing up starter Devan Dubnyk during the 2017-18 season, and has a .894 save percentage with a 2.92 goals-against average in 14 games and 10 starts this season.