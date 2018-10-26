Wild assign forward Greenway to Iowa

The Minnesota Wild assigned forward Jordan Greenway to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday.

Greenway had appeared in all nine games this season for the Wild, compiling one assist and eight shots on goal. In 15 NHL career regular-season games, Greenway has two assists on his resume. He also added a goal and an assist in the postseason last year.

The former second-round pick will play two games in Iowa before being recalled to the Wild on Monday for their two-game road trip in Canada, Michael Russo of The Athletic reported.

The Wild host division rival Colorado (6-2-2) on Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center.