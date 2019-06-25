Minnesota Wild announce 2019-20 season schedule

Set your calendars, Minnesota Wild fans.

The 2019-20 schedule is here.

The Wild will open their 2019-20 campaign with a three-game road trip, beginning in Nashville on Oct. 3. Minnesota returns to the Xcel Energy Center for the home opener Oct. 12 to host Pittsburgh.

Over the first two months of the season, 17 of Minnesota’s first 26 games are on the road. The Wild have just four games at home in October and six in November.

The schedule turns to the Wild’s favor in the new year, as Minnesota will play 24 of its final 40 games at home. However, the season will end with a four-game road trip in St. Louis, New York (Islanders), Washington and Nashville.

Minnesota will play a seven-game homestand — the second-longest in franchise history — beginning in mid-January. The schedule also features 11 sets of back-to-back games (down from 15 last season) and a five-day bye week from Jan. 27-31.

Minnesota will play 26 games against rivals in the Central Division. The Wild take on the defending champion St. Louis Blues four times — Oct. 30 (road), Nov. 2 (home), Feb. 23 (home) and March 29 (road).

The Wild will take just one trip to Las Vegas this season on Dec. 17.

Take a look at the Wild’s full 2019-20 season schedule here.