The Minnesota Wild dealt one of their AHL affiliate’s top scorers for some NHL scoring help Wednesday, trading forward Justin Kloos to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Pontus Aberg.

The two teams square off Thursday night.

Aberg has 37 points (16 goals and 21 assists) in 105 career regular-season games.

The 25-year-old ranked second on the Ducks in scoring this season with 11 goals, and was tied for sixth with 19 points in 37 games.

Wild general manager Paul Fenton was the Predators‘ assistant GM when Nashville selected Aberg in the second round of the 2012 draft.

The Predators dealt Aberg to the Edmonton Oilers at the trade deadline last season, but he was claimed off waivers by the Ducks on Oct. 1.

Aberg is in the second year of a two-year, $1.3 million contract he signed with the Predators on July 18, 2017.

Kloos, also 25, signed with the Wild as an undrafted free agent in 2017 following a four-year college career at the University of Minnesota.

A native of Lakeville, Minn., Kloos led Minnesota’s AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, with 30 points (12 goals and 18 assists) in 34 games.

Kloos made just one appearance for Minnesota, making his NHL debut on Oct. 24.