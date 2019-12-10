Minnesota Wild heating up at home

The State of Hockey has been a tough place to play since the Minnesota Wild‘s 7-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their home opener.

The Minnesota Wild have points in nine straight home games dating back to their second home game of the season on Oct. 20.

Minnesota hosts Anaheim on Tuesday after finishing off a three-game road trip. And while the Ducks have won four straight in Minnesota, posting three shutouts along the way, the Wild have made some major strides at home this season.

They’re 7-0-2 at home since that loss to Pittsburgh and averaging 3.70 goals per game at home this season, well above their overall season average of 2.97 G/GP.

Minnesota has improved defensively at home as well. The Wild are averaging just 2.20 goals against at home since that loss in the home opener, down from 3.24 GA/GP in all venues this season.

Their team shooting percentage is up, from 10.3% on the season — tied for ninth in the NHL — to 11.9% at home, which ranks second.

Forward Eric Staal has led the way with 10 points in 10 home games this season, followed by defenseman Jared Spurgeon (9), forward Zach Parise (8) forward Mikko Koivu (7), forward Jason Zucker (7) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (7).

The power play has been a difference-maker at home.

Minnesota is converting at a 32.3% clip on the power play at home, which trails only the Oilers and Lightning.

Koivu and defenseman Brad Hunt lead the Wild with four power-play points each at home, while Staal leads the team with seven shots on goal at home during such situations.

Other notes:

— The Wild posted a franchise record .769 point percentage at home during the 2006-07 season. Their point percentage stands at .800 entering Tuesday’s game.

— Newcomer Mats Zuccarello has goals in three straight games, snapping a five-game scoring drought and matching the longest goal-scoring streak of the veteran playmaker’s career.

— Ducks forwards Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell own two of the league’s longest road point streaks. Getzlaf has points in eight straight road games, while Rakell has points in six straight.

Statistics via Sportradar