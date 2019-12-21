Stalock, Wild fall flat at home 6-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist to become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history, Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 6-0 on Saturday.

Wheeler’s 616 points surpassed the previous mark set by Ilya Kovalchuk, who played for the franchise when it was the Atlanta Thrashers.

Patrick Laine had two goals for the Jets, who had lost three of their past four games. Mark Scheifele scored for the eighth time in nine games, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Shaw also had goals.

Alex Stalock allowed six goals on 28 shots in goal for Minnesota before being removed midway through third period. Devan Dubnyk finished with two saves for the Wild, who have lost three of four.

Minnesota was shut out for the third time this season a game after scoring a franchise record-tying eight goals in a win at Arizona on Thursday night.

Wheeler, who’s played 10 seasons for the franchise after starting with the team in its final season in Atlanta, opened the scoring with a short-handed goal, his 10th of the season.

A Minnesota native, Wheeler set the record with an assist in the third on Laine’s second goal.

Winnipeg started the game with the league’s worst penalty-kill, but capitalized even when down a man. Along with the short-handed goal, the second of the season for the Jets, Winnipeg had another opportunity in the second when it had three players in alone on Stalock.

The Wild were 0 of 3 on the power-play. They’ve scored on two of their last 29 chances with the man advantage and entered the day 21st in the league on the power-play.

NOTES: Minnesota was without LW Jason Zucker, who had surgery on Friday to repair a broken right fibula. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks. … Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek is nearing a return from an upper-body injury but missed his fifth straight game. … Minnesota C Mikko Koivu missed his 10th straight game with a lower-body injury. … The Wild snapped a 12-game home point streak (9-0-3). Minnesota’s only other regulation loss at home this season was the season-opener against Pittsburgh. … LW Jansen Harkins made his NHL debut for Winnipeg after being recalled from Manitoba of the AHL. A second-round pick in 2015, he was third in the AHL with 31 points in 30 games when he was recalled on Dec. 18. … The Wild have played the fewest home games in the league this season, starting on the road for 23 of their first 36 games. They have 18 of their next 22 games at home.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Montreal on Monday night.

Wild: Host Calgary on Monday night.