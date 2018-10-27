Wild activate forward Eriksson Ek off injured reserve

In the midst of a four-game winning streak, the Minnesota Wild will get a boost in the return of forward Joel Eriksson Ek, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday.

Eriksson Ek had missed the last six games due to an upper-body injury and has yet to record a point this season. Minnesota made room on its roster for Eriksson Ek by sending forward Jordan Greenway to Iowa for a stint in the AHL.

The Wild host Colorado in a Central Division clash on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. Puck drops at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North.