Wild acquire defenseman Kapla from New Jersey

The Minnesota Wild have acquired defenseman Michael Kapla from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Ryan Murphy.

A native of Eau Claire, Wis., Kapla has scored one goal and added 15 assists in 45 games with the Binghamton Devils in the AHL this season. He ranked third in scoring amongst team defensemen.

After signing as a free agent out of the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Kapla made his NHL debut on March 31, 2017 and skated in five NHL games with the Devils in 2017-18. Kapla owns 37 points and 32 PIM in 108 AHL games with Binghamton.

Murphy appeared in 23 games as a member of the Wild after signing as a free agent in 2017. He’s recorded 109 points in 172 career AHL games with Iowa and Charlotte.