FOX Sports North, Minnesota Wild announce 2019-20 telecast schedule

FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday announced the telecast schedule for the 2019-20 season. Coverage begins Saturday, Oct. 5 as the Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. The home opener broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 12 will feature a one-hour edition of “Wild Live” beginning at 6:30 p.m.

FOX Sports North’s 70-game regular-season schedule includes 34 games from Xcel Energy Center and 36 games on the road. “Wild Live” on FOX Sports North will air before and after every telecast.

The regional sports network will also televise four preseason games during the month of September, three games on FOX Sports North PLUS and one exclusively on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports North’s annual “Wild Season Preview” show premieres on Monday, Sept. 23.

Wild telecasts on FOX Sports North will feature play-by-play announcer Anthony LaPanta alongside a new rotation of game analysts: Ryan Carter, Mike Greenlay, Lou Nanne and Wes Walz. Kevin Gorg will serve as sideline reporter and Audra Martin will host “Wild Live” pre- and postgame shows with analysis from Tom Chorske, Ben Clymer, Mike Greenlay and Wes Walz.

“Becoming Wild” presented by Toyota also returns with a new season premiering Tuesday, Oct. 15, immediately following the Wild Live postgame show.

All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as at foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, as well as Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes app store, Google Play, Amazon app store, Roku app store, Xbox One app store and Windows app store.

Information on channel locations for FOX Sports North/PLUS can be found here.

Preseason

Sept. 17 Tuesday Dallas 7 p.m. +
Sept. 21 Saturday Colorado 5 p.m. +
Sept. 26 Thursday at Dallas 7:30 p.m. +
Sept. 29 Sunday Winnipeg 1 p.m. FSGO

Regular Season

Oct. 5 Saturday at Colorado 8 p.m.
Oct. 10 Thursday at Winnipeg 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 Saturday Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 Monday at Ottawa 12 p.m.
Oct. 15 Tuesday at Toronto 6 p.m.
Oct. 17 Thursday at Montreal 6 p.m.
Oct. 20 Sunday Montreal 4 p.m.
Oct. 22 Tuesday Edmonton 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 Thursday at Nashville 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 Saturday Los Angeles 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 Tuesday at Dallas 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Saturday St. Louis 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 Tuesday at Anaheim 9 p.m.
Nov. 7 Thursday at San Jose 9:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Saturday at Arizona 7 p.m.
Nov. 12 Tuesday at Los Angeles 9:30 p.m.
Nov. 14 Thursday Arizona 7 p.m.
Nov. 16 Saturday Carolina 1 p.m.
Nov. 19 Tuesday at Buffalo 6 p.m.
Nov. 21 Thursday Colorado 7 p.m.
Nov. 23 Saturday at Boston 6 p.m.
Nov. 25 Monday at NY Rangers 6 p.m. +
Nov. 26 Tuesday at New Jersey 6 p.m.
Nov. 29 Friday Ottawa 3 p.m.
Dec. 1 Sunday Dallas 2 p.m.
Dec. 3 Tuesday at Florida 6 p.m.
Dec. 5 Thursday at Tampa Bay 6 p.m.
Dec. 7 Saturday at Carolina 6 p.m.
Dec. 10 Tuesday Anaheim 7 p.m.
Dec. 12 Thursday Edmonton 7 p.m.
Dec. 14 Saturday Philadelphia 6 p.m.
Dec. 15 Sunday at Chicago 6 p.m.
Dec. 17 Tuesday at Vegas 9 p.m.
Dec. 19 Thursday at Arizona 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 21 Saturday Winnipeg 1 p.m.
Dec. 23 Monday Calgary 4 p.m.
Dec. 29 Sunday NY Islanders 5 p.m.
Dec. 31 Tuesday Toronto 5 p.m.
Jan. 4 Saturday Winnipeg 1 p.m.
Jan. 5 Sunday Calgary 6 p.m.
Jan. 9 Thursday at Calgary 8 p.m. +
Jan. 12 Sunday Vancouver 3 p.m.
Jan. 18 Saturday Dallas 8 p.m.
Jan. 20 Monday Florida 7 p.m. +
Feb. 1 Saturday Boston 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 Thursday Vancouver 7 p.m.
Feb. 7 Friday at Dallas 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 Tuesday Vegas 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 Thursday NY Rangers 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 Saturday San Jose 4 p.m.
Feb. 19 Wednesday at Vancouver 9:30 p.m.
Feb. 21 Friday at Edmonton 8 p.m. +
Feb. 25 Tuesday Columbus 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 Thursday at Detroit 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 28 Friday at Columbus 6 p.m.
March 3 Tuesday Nashville 7 p.m. +
March 5 Thursday at San Jose 9:30 p.m.
March 7 Saturday at Los Angeles 3 p.m.
March 8 Sunday at Anaheim 8 p.m.
March 12 Thursday Vegas 7 p.m.
March 14 Saturday at Philadelphia 12 p.m.
March 17 Tuesday Chicago 7 p.m.
March 19 Thursday at Chicago 7:30 p.m.
March 20 Friday at Winnipeg 7 p.m.
March 23 Monday Colorado 7 p.m.
March 26 Thursday New Jersey 7 p.m. +
March 28 Saturday Buffalo 7 p.m.
March 31 Tuesday at NY Islanders 6 p.m.
April 2 Thursday at Washington 6 p.m. +
April 4 Saturday at Nashville 7 p.m.

All times Central

Schedule subject to change

+ Airs on FOX Spots North PLUS

FSGO streaming only