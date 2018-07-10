WATCH: Boudreau, Zucker, Greenway speak at 2018 Wild leadership summit

The Minnesota Wild hosted the second annual leadership summit Tuesday, which featured guest speakers Bruce Boudreau along with Jason Zucker, Chad Greenway and their wives, Carly and Jenni. The event, hosted at the Saint Paul RiverCentre and Xcel Energy Center, was an opportunity for high school captains and coaches to learn about leadership from the best in the sports industry.

The Zuckers and Greenways fielded questions from FOX Sports North’s Kevin Gorg and Audra Martin in Part I of the event. Both families are heavily involved in charities off the ice (and field). Zucker was named a finalist for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2018 for the #Give16 campaign, and Greenway’s “Lead the Way” foundation collected many awards off the field during his 10-year NFL career.

Wild head coach Boudreau spoke in the event’s second segment. He shared a few stories about examples of leadership during his playing career and in NHL locker rooms.