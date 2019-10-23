Kirk Cousins will be missing one of his favorite targets when Minnesota hosts Washington on Thursday night as Adam Thielen was declared “out” on the team’s Wednesday injury report.

Thielen injured his hamstring while making a touchdown catch in the Vikings’ win over Detroit on Sunday. With the short week it was a tough ask for Thielen to be ready to play. He had not practiced all week.

Thielen, who had played in 87 consecutive games, has 27 catches on 40 targets for 391 yards and a team-high six touchdowns this year. He led the Vikings in targets (153), catches (113) and receiving yards (1,373) and tied for the team high in receiving touchdowns (9) last season

Stefon Diggs, who also had nine TDs in 2018, leads Minnesota this year in targets (42), catches (30) and receiving yards (562).

Cousins could rely more on running back Dalvin Cook (24 catches, 220 yards) and tight ends Irv Smith Jr. (12-153) and Kyle Rudolph (14-130) on Thursday.

Wide receiver Olabisi Johnson should also see an increase in playing time. He had a season-high eight targets against the Lions after having nine combined in his previous three contests. Johnson also had 52 snaps (71.2%) in that game, easily a season high.

Minnesota reportedly is also signing wide receiver Davion Dais off its practice squad.