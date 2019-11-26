The Minnesota Vikings waived Josh Doctson on Tuesday, just over a week after activating the fourth-year receiver off injured reserve.

Doctson, 26, signed with the Vikings on Sept. 3, landing on IR with a hamstring injury Sept. 12.

He appeared in just one game for Minnesota, logging seven snaps on offense during the Vikings’ win over the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

A first-round pick of the Redskins in 2016, Doctson spent three seasons with Washington, registering 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 33 games.

It’s a potentially positive sign for star receiver Adam Thielen, who has missed the Vikings’ past two games while recovering from a hamstring injury.