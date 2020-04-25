Vikings trade third-round pick (No. 105) to Saints in exchange for four draft choices

Continuing his love for Day 3 draft picks, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman traded out of the No. 105 overall slot in exchange for one fourth-round pick (No. 130), one fifth-round pick (No. 169), one sixth-round pick (No. 203) and one seventh-round pick (No. 244).

Entering Saturday, the Vikings have taken four players in the draft: wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall), cornerback Jeff Gladney (No. 31), tackle Ezra Cleveland (No. 58) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (No. 89).

The Vikings now have 13 selections (yes, you read that correctly) on Day 3.