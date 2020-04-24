Vikings trade back, draft CB Jeff Gladney at 31st overall

After losing three cornerbacks from last year’s team, the Minnesota Vikings found one replacement with their second pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, selecting TCU’s Jeff Gladney.

The Vikings took Gladney at No. 31 overall after trading Miami the No. 25 overall pick and getting a fourth- and fifth-rounder in return.

A four-year starter with the Horned Frogs, Gladney went from honorable mention All-Big 12 as a sophomore to second team as a junior and first team as a senior.

Last year, Gladney had 31 tackles, 15 passes defensed and an interception. In four years at TCU, Gladney recorded 146 tackles, six tackles for loss, 43 passes defensed and five interceptions.

The Vikings released Xavier Rhodes and watched as Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander walked in free agency. Gladney will join Kris Boyd, Holton Hill and Mike Hughes as cornerbacks on Minnesota’s roster.