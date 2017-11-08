Teddy Bridgewater is back.

The Vikings activated the long-absent quarterback Wednesday morning, while moving his replacement, Sam Bradford, to injured reserve.

The move ends Bradford’s season, leaving Bridgewater and Case Keenum to duke it out for the starting job. Keenum, who started the season as Bradford’s backup, took over as the starter after Bradford suffered a knee injury in Week 1.

Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Keenum will start Sunday against the Washington Redskins, while leaving open the possibility that Bradford could return for the playoffs.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season after dislocating his knee during a preseason workout. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start the season, before being cleared to return to practice on Oct. 16.

Keenum has been a serviceable starter for the Vikings, throwing for 1,610 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions in seven appearances. Bradford returned briefly in Week 5, attempting just 11 passes in the Vikings’ win over the Chicago Bears before ceding the job to Keenum.