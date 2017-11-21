Vikings snap counts: Rookie Bower impresses in first defensive snaps

He played in just 10 snaps Sunday, but Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive end Tashawn Bower made sure to make a difference in those 10 opportunities.

Taking the place of an injured Brian Robison (who was inactive Sunday), Bower shined on the Los Angeles Rams’ final drive. Just a play after hurrying Rams quarterback Jared Goff and forcing an incompletion, the undrafted free agent swarmed around an offensive tackle again to wrap up Goff behind the line, putting the final nail in the Rams’ coffin and sealing an eighth victory for Minnesota.

It was Bower’s first sack — and tackle, for that matter — in the NFL. Not a bad way to start a career.

FIRST SACK FEELA SO GOOD!! — Tashawn Bower (@TashawnBower) November 19, 2017

Bower, who played on special teams against Cleveland in London but has been inactive in the other nine games, could see an uptick in playing time on Thanksgiving, as Robison’s status is uncertain.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Michael Floyd caught two passes on Sunday, his most in a Vikings uniform. Floyd played in 16 snaps, his highest total since 38 snaps in Week 6 (when Stefon Diggs was out).

— The seesaw between Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray continues. McKinnon was active in more snaps (45) than Murray (33), but the Tay Train had the bigger game (95 rushing yards compared to McKinnon’s 45).

— Marcus Sherels, the Vikings’ outstanding return specialist, saw his first action on defense of the season with 11 snaps against the Rams.

OFFENSE

PLAYER PLAYS (78) % Berger 78 100% Reiff 78 100% Easton 78 100% Elflein 78 100% Keenum 78 100% Hill 77 99% Rudolph 73 94% Thielen 73 94% Diggs 53 68% McKinnon 45 58% Morgan 40 51% Murray 33 42% Ham 19 24% Treadwell 16 21% Floyd 16 21% Bell 11 14% Wright 11 14% Sirles 1 1%

DEFENSE