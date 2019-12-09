Vikings Snap Counts: Cornerbacks share the load

(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
The Minnesota Vikings’ defense, specifically in the secondary, had a challenging night last Monday in the 37-30 loss to Seattle.

So, head coach Mike Zimmer went back to the drawing board and shook things up.

In Sunday’s 20-7 win over Detroit, Zimmer debuted a rotation of cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mike Hughes over the first few drives.

Two of those cornerbacks would play for a drive with one sitting out. Rhodes, who apologized for his poor play and antics on the sideline earlier in the week, was on the sidelines to start the game.

When Rhodes and Hughes went down with minor injuries during the game, Zimmer turned to Holton Hill.

In all, slot corner Mackenzie Alexander led the cornerbacks with 57 snaps. Waynes played 54, Hughes and Rhodes were on the field for 29 plays apiece, and Hill played a season-high 27.

“We planned on doing it going into the ballgame,” Zimmer said of the rotation. “And then a couple guys got dinged. So, we had to change the rotation a little bit.

“But I just think it’s important that we mix some guys in there and let some guys adjust and see how the game, the flow of the game is and keep going from there.”

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— For the second straight week, wide receiver Alexander Hollins saw snaps on offense. Kirk Cousins targeted him once (Hollins’ first career target), but the undrafted rookie couldn’t haul it in.

— Andrew Sendejo made the most of his six defensive snaps, catching an interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

— For the first time all season, Irv Smith Jr. played in more snaps than fellow tight end Kyle Rudolph. Tyler Conklin played in a season-high 35 snaps.

— Danielle Hunter tallied seven tackles, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and three tackles for loss while playing in 92% of the defensive snaps.

WEEK 14 — VS. LIONS (OFFENSE)

PLAYER PLAYS (73) %
Kline 73 100%
Elflein 73 100%
O’Neill 73 100%
Bradbury 73 100%
Cousins 73 100%
Reiff 68 93%
Diggs 54 74%
O. Johnson 52 71%
I. Smith 51 70%
Rudolph 47 64%
Conklin 35 48%
Cook 34 47%
Ham 30 41%
Mattison 27 37%
Treadwell 18 25%
Boone 6 8%
Abdullah 6 8%
Hill 5 7%
Hollins 5 7%

WEEK 14 — VS. LIONS (DEFENSE)

PLAYER PLAYS (71) %
Barr 65 92%
Kendricks 65 92%
Harris 65 92%
Smith 65 92%
Hunter 63 89%
Alexander 57 80%
Griffen 55 77%
Waynes 54 76%
Odenigbo 42 59%
Joseph 37 52%
Weatherly 30 42%
Hughes 29 41%
Rhodes 29 41%
Hill 27 38%
J. Johnson 25 35%
Stephen 24 34%
Wilson 20 28%
Kearse 7 10%
Watts 7 10%
Brothers 6 8%
Sendejo 6 8%
Boyd 3 4%