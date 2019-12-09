Vikings Snap Counts: Cornerbacks share the load

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense, specifically in the secondary, had a challenging night last Monday in the 37-30 loss to Seattle.

So, head coach Mike Zimmer went back to the drawing board and shook things up.

In Sunday’s 20-7 win over Detroit, Zimmer debuted a rotation of cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mike Hughes over the first few drives.

Two of those cornerbacks would play for a drive with one sitting out. Rhodes, who apologized for his poor play and antics on the sideline earlier in the week, was on the sidelines to start the game.

When Rhodes and Hughes went down with minor injuries during the game, Zimmer turned to Holton Hill.

In all, slot corner Mackenzie Alexander led the cornerbacks with 57 snaps. Waynes played 54, Hughes and Rhodes were on the field for 29 plays apiece, and Hill played a season-high 27.

“We planned on doing it going into the ballgame,” Zimmer said of the rotation. “And then a couple guys got dinged. So, we had to change the rotation a little bit.

“But I just think it’s important that we mix some guys in there and let some guys adjust and see how the game, the flow of the game is and keep going from there.”

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— For the second straight week, wide receiver Alexander Hollins saw snaps on offense. Kirk Cousins targeted him once (Hollins’ first career target), but the undrafted rookie couldn’t haul it in.

— Andrew Sendejo made the most of his six defensive snaps, catching an interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

— For the first time all season, Irv Smith Jr. played in more snaps than fellow tight end Kyle Rudolph. Tyler Conklin played in a season-high 35 snaps.

— Danielle Hunter tallied seven tackles, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and three tackles for loss while playing in 92% of the defensive snaps.

WEEK 14 — VS. LIONS (OFFENSE)