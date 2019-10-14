The Minnesota Vikings‘ shorthanded offensive line took another hit Sunday when left tackle Riley Reiff exited with an ankle injury.

Reiff was ultimately on the field for just 20 of the offense’s 71 plays Sunday. Rashod Hill subbed in for Reiff, playing 51 snaps, while Dakota Dozier started at right guard in place of Josh Kline.

The line held up fairly well given the circumstances. The Philadelphia Eagles managed just one sack, dropping quarterback Kirk Cousins eight yards behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter.

Running back Dalvin Cook, however, found little room to work, gaining just 41 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Backup Alexander Mattison got plenty of reps in late with the Vikings nursing an 18-point lead. The rookie had a career-high 14 carries, toting the ball six times during Minnesota’s final drive before fumbling.

Mattison was ultimately on the field for 30% of the offense’s plays, a career high.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Fullback C.J. Ham was more involved than usual with the offensive line shorthanded. He appeared on 48% of the offensive snaps, up from 30% in Week 5.

— Rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr. also set a career high, playing 55% of the offensive snaps. It’s the second time he’s played more than 50% of the snaps after playing 51% last week.

— Rookie Hercules Mata’afa played on defense for the first time since Week 3, appearing on 31% of the unit’s snaps.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (71) % Dozier 71 100% Elflein 71 100% O’Neill 71 100% Bradbury 71 100% Cousins 71 100% Rudolph 68 96% Thielen 59 83% Hill 51 72% Diggs 45 63% Cook 45 63% I. Smith 39 55% Ham 34 48% Mattison 21 30% O. Johnson 20 28% Reiff 20 28% Conklin 11 15% Treadwell 7 10% Abdullah 6 8%

DEFENSE