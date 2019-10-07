Head coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal about wide receiver Stefon Diggs‘ status in the leadup to Week 5.

Whether or not he was ever in serious danger of missing the Minnesota Vikings‘ game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Diggs was heavily involved in the passing game.

Diggs was on the field for 75% of the Vikings’ plays on offense, third amongst Minnesota pass catchers behind tight end Kyle Rudolph and fellow receiver Adam Thielen.

And while his numbers were down following a big Week 4 — Diggs had seven catches on seven targets for a season-high 108 yards last week during a loss to the Chicago Bears — it’s an encouraging sign.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins looked his way four times, completing three passes to Diggs for 44 yards.

He seemed pretty happy with the situation.

Thielen led the Vikings with seven catches on eight targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns, while Olabisi Johnson finished just behind Diggs with four catches on four targets for 43 yards.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Rookie Alexander Mattison was more involved after playing just six snaps in Week 4. Running back Dalvin Cook‘s primary backup was on the field for 23% of the Vikings’ plays on offense, rushing seven times for 52 yards.

— Rudolph was once again a nonfactor in the passing game despite his large share of the snaps. He finished with just one catch for four yards. The veteran tight end has had multiple catches in a single game just once this season, back in Week 2.

— Fullback C.J. Ham was on the field for 30% of the offense’s snaps after appearing on just nine snaps a week ago.

— Cornerback Mike Hughes, who made his season debut in Week 3, played a season-high 72% of the defensive snaps.

— Cornerback Xavier Rhodes missed a few plays following a collision early on, but returned to play 91% of the defense’s snaps, his second-largest share of the season.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (71) % O’Neill 71 100% Reiff 71 100% Bradbury 71 100% Kline 71 100% Cousins 71 100% Elflein 66 93% Rudolph 64 90% Thielen 60 85% Diggs 53 75% Cook 47 66% Smith 36 51% Johnson 31 44% Ham 21 30% Mattison 16 23% Conlkin 12 17% Abdullah 10 14% Dozier 5 7% Treadwell 5 7%

DEFENSE