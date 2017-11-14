With the “Sack Daddy” Everson Griffen ruled out for Sunday’s game at the last minute, Minnesota needed to fill a void on its defensive line.

Mike Zimmer turned to a reliable option.

Brian Robison, playing his 11th year in the trenches for Minnesota, stepped into Griffen’s role and played effectively on 65 (87 percent) of the Vikings’ defensive snaps.

Robison had four tackles and came up big on a key pass deflection after the Redskins opted to go for it on fourth-and-6 from Minnesota’s 32-yard line in the third quarter.

Robison’s previous high for snaps on the season was 48 (65 percent) during the 26-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

He topped the 65-snap mark just once last season.

A fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2007, Robison has been a mainstay on the Vikings’ defensive line for years.

He’s found himself in unfamiliar territory this season, back in a reserve role for the first time since 2010 thanks to emergence of fellow pass rusher Danielle Hunter.

Hunter played well too, registering a sack and four tackles against Washington, but while the hulking defender is poised for a breakout, Robison has proven that he isn’t ready to hang it up quite yet.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Mackensie Alexander, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Sunday by hauling in his first career interception, played in his highest total snaps (37) since Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (43).

— Tight end David Morgan has played over 40 percent of the snaps in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

— Rookie center Pat Elflein has yet to miss a single snap all season.

— Despite being healthy, Michael Floyd played just two snaps against the Redskins. Laquon Treadwell (24 snaps on Sunday) has been on the field for more plays than Floyd in every game this year.

OFFENSE

PLAYER PLAYS (61) % Hill 61 100% Elflein 61 100% Berger 61 100% Easton 61 100% Keenum 61 100% Reiff 60 98% Thielen 55 90% Rudolph 53 87% Diggs 51 84% McKinnon 31 51% Murray 30 49% Morgan 27 44% Treadwell 24 39% Wright 15 25% Ham 12 20% Bell 6 10% Floyd 2 3%

DEFENSE