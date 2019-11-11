Vikings Snap Counts: Hughes can’t contain Cooper in 4th career start

If nothing else, that should serve as a valuable learning experience for Mike Hughes.

The second-year cornerback started opposite veteran Xavier Rhodes with Trae Wayne nursing an ankle injury, helping the Minnesota Vikings to a 28-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

It was just the fourth start of Hughes’ career. A first-round pick in 2018, the former Central Florida standout appeared in just six games as a rookie before suffering a torn ACL.

He played on a season-high 92% of the defense’s snaps Sunday. Hughes has logged a larger percentage just once in his career, during Week 5 last season.

Hughes matched up frequently with Cowboys star Amari Cooper, who went off for 147 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches. Randall Cobb also topped 100 yards, finishing with 106 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Michael Gallup had 76 receiving yards and a score.

However, Hughes made a few impressive plays. He delivered a huge hit on first down early in the second quarter to knock the ball away from Cobb, then dropped a near-interception on a throw to Cooper just two plays later.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Jaleel Johnson started at nose tackle with Linval Joseph out, playing 61% of the defense’s snaps.

— Right guard Josh Kline played just 38 snaps (50%) before exiting with a concussion.

— Defensive end Everson Griffen played a season-high 97% of the defense’s snaps.

— Receiver Laquon Treadwell‘s usage dropped slightly in Week 10 despite Adam Thielen‘s absence. He played 20 snaps on offense (28%) last week, but played just 13 snaps (17%) against the Cowboys.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (76) % Reiff 76 100% Elflein 76 100% Bradbury 76 100% Cousins 76 100% O’Neill 72 95% Diggs 60 79% Rudolph 59 78% Cook 57 75% Smith 56 74% Johnson 54 71% Dozier 38 50% Kline 38 50% Conklin 32 42% Ham 28 37% Mattison 14 18% Treadwell 13 17% Abdullah 6 8% Hill 4 5% Davis 1 1%

DEFENSE