Vikings Snap Counts: Hughes can’t contain Cooper in 4th career start

If nothing else, that should serve as a valuable learning experience for Mike Hughes.

The second-year cornerback started opposite veteran Xavier Rhodes with Trae Wayne nursing an ankle injury, helping the Minnesota Vikings to a 28-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

It was just the fourth start of Hughes’ career. A first-round pick in 2018, the former Central Florida standout appeared in just six games as a rookie before suffering a torn ACL.

He played on a season-high 92% of the defense’s snaps Sunday. Hughes has logged a larger percentage just once in his career, during Week 5 last season.

Hughes matched up frequently with Cowboys star Amari Cooper, who went off for 147 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches. Randall Cobb also topped 100 yards, finishing with 106 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Michael Gallup had 76 receiving yards and a score.

However, Hughes made a few impressive plays. He delivered a huge hit on first down early in the second quarter to knock the ball away from Cobb, then dropped a near-interception on a throw to Cooper just two plays later.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

Jaleel Johnson started at nose tackle with Linval Joseph out, playing 61% of the defense’s snaps.

— Right guard Josh Kline played just 38 snaps (50%) before exiting with a concussion.

— Defensive end Everson Griffen played a season-high 97% of the defense’s snaps.

— Receiver Laquon Treadwell‘s usage dropped slightly in Week 10 despite Adam Thielen‘s absence. He played 20 snaps on offense (28%) last week, but played just 13 snaps (17%) against the Cowboys.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (76) %
Reiff 76 100%
Elflein 76 100%
Bradbury 76 100%
Cousins 76 100%
O’Neill 72 95%
Diggs 60 79%
Rudolph 59 78%
Cook 57 75%
Smith 56 74%
Johnson 54 71%
Dozier 38 50%
Kline 38 50%
Conklin 32 42%
Ham 28 37%
Mattison 14 18%
Treadwell 13 17%
Abdullah 6 8%
Hill 4 5%
Davis 1 1%

DEFENSE

PLAYER Plays (71) %
Harris 71 100%
Barr 71 100%
Kendricks 71 100%
Smith 71 100%
Griffen 69 97%
Rhodes 69 97%
Hunter 67 94%
Hughes 65 92%
Alexander 58 82%
J. Johnson 43 61%
Stephen 41 58%
Weatherly 21 30%
Odenigbo 21 30%
Gedeon 13 18%
Hill 11 15%
Holmes 9 13%
Watts 7 10%
Kearse 2 3%
Wilson 1 1%