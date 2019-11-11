Vikings Snap Counts: Hughes can’t contain Cooper in 4th career start
If nothing else, that should serve as a valuable learning experience for Mike Hughes.
The second-year cornerback started opposite veteran Xavier Rhodes with Trae Wayne nursing an ankle injury, helping the Minnesota Vikings to a 28-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
It was just the fourth start of Hughes’ career. A first-round pick in 2018, the former Central Florida standout appeared in just six games as a rookie before suffering a torn ACL.
He played on a season-high 92% of the defense’s snaps Sunday. Hughes has logged a larger percentage just once in his career, during Week 5 last season.
Hughes matched up frequently with Cowboys star Amari Cooper, who went off for 147 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches. Randall Cobb also topped 100 yards, finishing with 106 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Michael Gallup had 76 receiving yards and a score.
However, Hughes made a few impressive plays. He delivered a huge hit on first down early in the second quarter to knock the ball away from Cobb, then dropped a near-interception on a throw to Cooper just two plays later.
Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:
— Jaleel Johnson started at nose tackle with Linval Joseph out, playing 61% of the defense’s snaps.
— Right guard Josh Kline played just 38 snaps (50%) before exiting with a concussion.
— Defensive end Everson Griffen played a season-high 97% of the defense’s snaps.
— Receiver Laquon Treadwell‘s usage dropped slightly in Week 10 despite Adam Thielen‘s absence. He played 20 snaps on offense (28%) last week, but played just 13 snaps (17%) against the Cowboys.
OFFENSE
|PLAYER
|Plays (76)
|%
|Reiff
|76
|100%
|Elflein
|76
|100%
|Bradbury
|76
|100%
|Cousins
|76
|100%
|O’Neill
|72
|95%
|Diggs
|60
|79%
|Rudolph
|59
|78%
|Cook
|57
|75%
|Smith
|56
|74%
|Johnson
|54
|71%
|Dozier
|38
|50%
|Kline
|38
|50%
|Conklin
|32
|42%
|Ham
|28
|37%
|Mattison
|14
|18%
|Treadwell
|13
|17%
|Abdullah
|6
|8%
|Hill
|4
|5%
|Davis
|1
|1%
DEFENSE
|PLAYER
|Plays (71)
|%
|Harris
|71
|100%
|Barr
|71
|100%
|Kendricks
|71
|100%
|Smith
|71
|100%
|Griffen
|69
|97%
|Rhodes
|69
|97%
|Hunter
|67
|94%
|Hughes
|65
|92%
|Alexander
|58
|82%
|J. Johnson
|43
|61%
|Stephen
|41
|58%
|Weatherly
|21
|30%
|Odenigbo
|21
|30%
|Gedeon
|13
|18%
|Hill
|11
|15%
|Holmes
|9
|13%
|Watts
|7
|10%
|Kearse
|2
|3%
|Wilson
|1
|1%